Sony Music Publishing Acquires Paul Simon Song Catalog Including Solo Work and Simon & Garfunkel Hits

Ariel King April 5th, 2021

Sony Music Publishing has purchased the rights to Paul Simon’s catalog, the purchase including material from his solo works and Simon & Garfunkel hits. The sum of the deal has not been disclosed.

“Paul Simon is a masterful, once-in-a-lifetime songwriter whose remarkable body of work has generated an enduring influence on our culture and consciousness,” Jon Platt, Chairman & CEO of Sony Music Publishing, said in a statement. “From Simon and Garfunkel standards like Bridge Over Troubled Water to solo classics such as Graceland, Paul Simon’s music resonates deeply as a cultural touchstone for people all over the world. To represent his indelible songs is an incredible honor for Sony Music Publishing, so with tremendous pride, I welcome Paul to our family! ”

Numerous artists have been selling their catalogs, including KT Tunstall, Glenn Tipton, Ryan Tedder, David Crosby, Mick Fleetwood and Bob Dylan. Some artists have sold their entire catalogs, while artists such as Stevie Nicks have simply sold controlling shares.

Included in Sony’s purchase of Simon’s catalog is “The Sound of Silence,” “Mrs. Robinson,” “Scarborough Fair/Canticle,” “America,” “Bridge over Troubled Water” and more.

“I’m pleased to have Sony Music Publishing be the custodian of my songs for the coming decades,” Simon said in a statement. I began my career at Columbia/Sony Records and it feels like a natural extension to be working with the Publishing side as well.”

The deal is said to include the “complete collection” of Simon’s material, which would see six decades’ worth of songs. Simon began his career in the 1950s, when he formed the duo Simon & Garfunkel alongside his friend Art Garfunkel.

“We are truly honored to now represent the music publishing catalogue of Paul Simon, Rob Stringer, Chairman of Sony Music Group, said in a statement. “To be entrusted with his songs and recorded music is a privilege of the highest artistic order for the Sony Music Group worldwide.”