The Favors Featuring Finneas & Ashe Share Cinematic New Single & Video “The Hudson”

Steven Taylor July 11th, 2025 - 3:22 PM

The Favors – the name of the collaborative group comprised of artists FINNEAS and Ashe – have dropped another taste of their upcoming album today. The new single, “The Hudson,” is the second single released in anticipation of their upcoming album The Dream, following “The Little Mess You Made.” A video for “The Hudson” can be found on The Favors’ YouTube channel.

The mostly black and white video, directed by Alex Lockett, follows both of the stars portraying two characters during a romantic encounter. In a press release, FINNEAS explains; “Part of the band identity involves these characters who are singing about an experience to each other. It’s a musical theater design, and it rarely happens in pop. You can picture two individuals in an apartment overlooking The Hudson singing about the same thing.” We see vignettes of the two near the Hudson, scenes that bounce between romantic and cute and more somber and melancholic, reflecting the lyrics speaking of a close, yet uncertain and potentially doomed relationship. The connection between these two artists – totally accurate to the video or not – appears to be a core component of The Dream. “This is the way every artist dreams of making an album,” Ashe said. “People don’t sing together anymore when they’re recording, but it was so romantic and fun.”

The duo spoke further on the full album and their goal with it. “It’s a true ‘long-play album’ in its real intended meaning,” said FINNEAS. “Hopefully, you can have friends over, cook a meal, and play this on vinyl front-to-back.” Ashe added that she hoped listeners would feel “simultaneously warm, fuzzy, and heartbroken at the same time.”