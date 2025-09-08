Lola Young Shares Dynamic New Single “Spiders”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 8th, 2025 - 7:11 PM

Ahead of the release of her anticipated new album, I’m Only Fucking Myself, which will arrive on September 19, Lola Young has shared her new single, “Spiders.” The grungy ditty highlights Young’s personal and emotive songwriting and showcases the range of the artist’s vocals, from tender control to gruff belts.

While talking about “Spiders,” Young quickly says: “Sometimes you want to kill what you’re most scared of in life, but when you actually face up to it, it’s really not as scary as you thought it would be.” The singer has been bringing her powerhouse vocals around the globe this summer with festival performances at Glastonbury, Roskilde, Lollapalooza Paris, Way Out West and Lowlands with shows at All Things Go Festival in New York and Washington, DC still on the horizon.

This November and December, Young will be embarking on her headline North American tour that will be bringing her show to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. Since the tour’s announcement, the artist has added additional shows in Toronto, New York City and Los Angeles due to demand. Tickets are available HERE.