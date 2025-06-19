Lola Young Announces New Album I’m Only Fucking Myself For September 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui June 19th, 2025 - 8:48 PM

Brit-nominated singer, Lola Young, has officially announced her new album. Her new album, I’m Only Fucking Myself, is set to release Sept. 19 via Island Records. Her new album will include her singer that she has recently released, “One Thing.” Since the release of “One Thing,” the song has accumulated millions of streams and has been praised by Rolling Stone, Billboard and more.

Before the release of her new album, Young has plenty of performances lined up, including her own headlining tour. Before her tour, she will be going on a festival run over the summer. Her festival performance will include Lollapalooza Paris, All Things Go Festival, Rosklide and more. Her headline tour through North America will be during November and December of this year. Young will be touring through cities throughout the U.S. like New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin and more. Her tour will begin on Nov. 1 in Toronto, Ontario in Canada. Then, her tour will wrap up on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles, California in the U.S.

Young has already reached plenty of accomplishments so far this year, even before the release of her album. She was direct support for Billie Eilish at her Paris shows and performed at the Summertime Ball and Meltdown Festival in London. She has also performed at the BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend. She has accumulated over 1 billion all-time streams globally across her releases and continues to achieve her success. Her tickets for her live shows and the pre-save for her album are already available.

I’m Only Fucking Myself Tracklist: