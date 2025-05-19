Lola Young Shares Alluring New Single & Video “One Thing”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 19th, 2025 - 9:01 PM

Today, American Music Award, three time Ivor Novello and Brit-nominated South London singer / songwriter Lola Young has shared her new single, “One Thing.” Anchored by fluttery guitar melodies and a head-bobbing dub groove, the tune showcases Young‘s provocative gift for spoken word and tremendous vocal ability.

While speaking about her new song, the artist says: “It’s a song that on first listen sounds like I’m talking about one thing. Sex. Which I am, of course. However sex in itself is never about one thing.”

Accompanied by a music video captured by revered director Dave Meyers, the cleverly-cut visual brings Young’s much-adored tongue in cheek humor to life on screen. The artist adds: “I wanted to make a song and music video that is thought-provoking and highlights sex being both a fun and light thing, not always meaningful, as well as showing how gender roles can be reversed.”

Built around different scenarios: a first date, an all-girls class room, remaining undefeated in a boxing ring with ex-lovers and Young making out with herself for good measure, “One Thing” ushers a new era for the South London artist.