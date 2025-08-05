Way Out West Festival Offering Tickets To Attendees Who Sign Up For Sweden’s Organ Donor Registry

Home News Cait Stoddard August 5th, 2025 - 5:45 PM

According to consequence.net, Sweden’s Way Out West Festival is offering fans a chance to see Charli XCX and Chappell Roan in exchange for their kidneys. But the festival is giving away a limited number of tickets to individuals who have signed up for Sweden’s national organ donor registry.

Sweden’s donor registry has decreased by 30 percent in recent years, organizers for Way Out West have teamed up with Sweden’s National Board of Health and Welfare to highlight the importance of organ donation. And as this year’s Way Out West is sold-out, which is really the only way to secure access into the festival.

“We know people would do almost anything to get into Way Out West,” said festival manager Kimmie Winroth.“This time, you can actually do some good. It’s the most meaningful festival ticket you’ll ever get.”

Taking place on August 7-9, in Gothenburg, Sweden, Way Out West 2025 features a lineup led by Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Queens of the Stone Age, Wet Leg, Iggy Pop, Pet Shop Boys, Kneecap, PinkPantheress, Refused, Little Simz, Khruangbin and other acts.

Last year, Way Out West Way Out West set up a stage/IVF laboratory specifically for sperm and eggs in a fertilization process in a creative initiative to reach future fans before they were even born.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz