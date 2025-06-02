Lola Young Announces Fall 2025 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 2nd, 2025 - 8:56 PM

On the heels of her performance at BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Lola Young has announced that her headline North American tour is slated for this November and December. The 17-date run will see the artist bring her powerhouse vocals to Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver and Seattle, before wrapping up in Los Angeles. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

Since its release, Young’s latest single “One Thing” has garnered millions of views and streams as well as praise from the likes of Rolling Stone, PAPER Magazine and Billboard, who described the track as “a slinky sex jam that showcases Young’s ability to oscillate between commanding and yearning.”

The singer has since collaborated with Tyler, The Creator (“Like Him”,) Lil Yachty (“Charlie”) and continues to make a global impact with her music and compelling personality. Young will be opening for Billie Eilish in Paris during her Hit Me Hard and Soft headline tour before an exciting Summer festival run including Glastonbury, All Things Go in New York and Washington, D.C.

Lola Young Tour Dates

11/1 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

11/4 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

11/5 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

11/8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

11/9 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

11/11 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

11/12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

11/19 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/21 – Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory

11/24 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed

11/25 – St. Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

11/28 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore Auditorium

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center

12/1 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

12/2 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater at Lumen Field

12/4 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/6 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium