Lola Young Shares Dynamic New Single “d£aler”

Juliet Paiz July 27th, 2025 - 8:30 PM

Lola Young’s new single “d£aler” lands like a late night confession. It’s sharp, restless and uncomfortably honest. Out now via Island Records, the track is the latest glimpse into her upcoming album I’m Only Fucking Myself, set to drop September 19. Built around moody minimal production, “d£aler” captures that feeling of wanting to disappear, of trying to outrun everything spinning out of control.

Lola’s cutting voice moves between controlled restraint and barely contained frustration. It’s not polished for comfort, it’s frayed around the edges in the most intentional way. Looking at the lyrics, we can tell she isn’t holding any emotion back. The song taps into emotional burnout and self inflicted chaos and depicts the kind of inner spiral that’s hard to say out loud, let alone put to music.

It’s just real. The track follows “Not Like That Anymore” and “One Thing,” both of which pushed Lola further into the spotlight, earning praise from Rolling Stone, Billboard and The New York Times. She’s already played some of the biggest festivals this summer, including Glastonbury and Lollapalooza Paris, and she’s gearing up for a headline tour in North America later this year with extra dates added due to demand. It is clear that Lola Young is making music that doesn’t apologize.