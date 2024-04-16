All Things Go Festival Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Janelle Monae, Julien Baker, Bleachers & More

Home News Skyy Rincon April 16th, 2024 - 7:00 AM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Organizers for coveted music festival All Things Go have returned with the lineup announcement for their 10th anniversary edition which includes Janelle Monae, Julien Baker, Bleachers and many more. Renee Rapp, Hozier and Laufey will be headlining the festival, the latter of which will be accompanied by The Kennedy Center Orchestra. The event will be taking place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland on September 28 and 29.

Aside from Bleachers, Janelle Monae and Laufey, Ethel Cain, Michael Kiwanuka, Maisie Peters, Sammy Rae & the Friends, Briston Maroney, Indigo De Souza, Mannequin Pussy, Grentperez, Rachel Chinouriri, Wasia Project, Annie Dirusso, Allison Ponthier and Oliver Malcolm will be performing on Saturday. Sunday’s lineup will consist of Conan Gray, Chappell Roan, Maren Morris, The Japanese House, Holly Humberstone, Del Water Gap, David Kushner, Flipturn, Soccer Mommy, Medium Build, Blondshell, Lola Young, Towa Bird, Infinity Song, Sadurn and Abby Roberts alongside headlining performances by Hozier and Renee Rapp. Last year’s lineup was star-studded featuring Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, boygenius, Carly Rae Jepsen and more. in 2022, the festival included Lorde, Mitski and Lucy Dacus.

Bleachers released their new self-titled album back in March, spawning the singles “Alma Mater” featuring Lana Del Rey, “Tiny Moves” and “Me Before You.” Jack Antonoff also worked on curating soundtrack for The New Look which included a Bleachers cover of “Almost Like Being In Love.” Janelle Monae’s most recent album, The Age of Pleasure was released last June. Julien Baker, coupled with Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers have been celebrating the success of their debut boygenius album The Record which earned them Grammy nominations and wins.

