Lola Young Shares New Song “Not Like That Anymore”

Ivor Novello’s Rising Star Award winner and Brit-nominated Lola Young has released her newest single, “Not Like That Anymore” which features her signature raspy voice, authentic lyrics and brutal honesty. “Not Like That Anymore” is about burning bridges and attempting to move on. Young’s lyrics continue to be a mixture of sarcasm, desperation and self-awareness. The track was also accompanied by a silly visualizer that features both a close-up of Young and a miniature version of her dancing in the background. Young continues to entertain fans with her cartoonish facial expressions that add to the narratives in her songs.

“Not Like That Anymore” is a part of Young’s forthcoming album, I’m Only Fucking Myself which is set to release on September 19. Young has also previously shared another single from the album, titled “One Thing,” which has quickly made a name for itself as a groovy dance classic. The track has already accomplished over a million streams and has been praised by Rolling Stone, PAPER and Billboard. I’m Only Fucking Myself can be pre-ordered here.

Young has also been plenty busy with several festival performances including performances at Glastonbury, Roskilde, Lollapalooza Paris, All Things Go Festival and more. Her next live performance will be at Glastonbury on June 27. Young will continue performances until September 28, after which she will take a short break in October. Young will then begin her North American Headline Tour in November and December of this year. She will perform at multiple major cities including Toronto, New York City, Washington D.C., Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles. The tour will conclude on December 7 at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Tickets can be purchased here.