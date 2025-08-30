Billy Corgan Performs “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” With MCR at Their Chicago Concert

Home News Khalliah Gardner August 30th, 2025 - 11:01 AM

During an exciting My Chemical Romance concert in Chicago, fans were surprised when Billy Corgan from Smashing Pumpkins joined them on stage. He performed his band’s famous song “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” adding even more energy to the show at United Center. This unexpected appearance of two rock legends made the night unforgettable for everyone there, as their unique music styles came together perfectly. The audience enjoyed a rare and special moment that would be remembered for years as a significant event in rock history.

Stereogum described the concert as thrilling, where My Chemical Romance brought a lot of energy to their performance. When they played “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” the audience quickly filled with excitement and joy. As lights flashed and cheers echoed, Corgan walked on stage and the crowd were happy to see him. Holding his guitar, he was greeted by loud applause that made the crowd even more energized.

When Corgan and My Chemical Romance performed together, they created an exciting show that was better than ever. Their different music styles mixed in a way that made the performance amazing. Corgan’s unique voice fit perfectly with the intense sound of My Chemical Romance. This blend gave fans something both familiar and fresh, capturing everyone’s attention even more. Corgan, with his decades of experience, teamed up with My Chemical Romance’s youthful energy and passion to create an exciting atmosphere that thrilled the audience. Corgan and My Chemical Romance worked together in a way that not only entertained but also left a strong impact on everyone there. Together, they made sure every moment of the concert was full of life and feeling.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela