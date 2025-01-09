Home News Will Close January 9th, 2025 - 2:30 PM

The ongoing Los Angeles wildfires have forced several prominent musicians, including Smashing Pumpkins’ frontman Billy Corgan, DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith, and electronic artist Grimes, to evacuate their homes as the flames continue to spread across parts of Southern California. The relentless fires, fueled by strong Santa Ana winds and dry conditions, have rapidly consumed thousands of acres, prompting mandatory evacuations across multiple neighborhoods.

Corgan, known for his influence in alternative rock, was reportedly among those who had to flee their properties as emergency services worked tirelessly to contain the blazes. Similarly, Zachary Cole Smith, frontman of indie rock band DIIV, and Grimes, known for her genre-blending music and artistic projects, were also impacted by the escalating situation. The wildfires have caused widespread disruption, with residents scrambling to gather essential belongings and seek refuge in safer areas. Brooklyn Vegan reports that nearly 180,000 people have been placed under an evacuation order

The fires have been wreaking havoc throughout the region, with firefighters battling around the clock to control the flames. Despite their efforts, the unpredictable winds and arid conditions have made containment difficult. Several highways have been closed, and authorities are urging residents in high-risk areas to remain vigilant and prepared to evacuate at a moment’s notice.

The LA wildfires are part of an increasingly concerning trend of destructive fires across California, which experts attribute to climate change and prolonged drought conditions. These fires have not only resulted in property damage but have also raised concerns about the air quality and the long-term health impacts on residents.

Fans of Corgan have a right to be concerned as the artist, whose band had recently released a new single titled Who Goes There, begins the new year with a close encounter with an on-going wildfire.

Musicians and artists living in the area have expressed solidarity with their communities, acknowledging the severity of the crisis and the courage of first responders. As the fires continue to burn, the entertainment industry is once again reminded of the ever-present danger posed by California’s wildfire season. Evacuations remain ongoing, with officials prioritizing public safety and urging residents to follow evacuation orders without delay.

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried.