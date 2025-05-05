Another Car Drives Into Billy Corgan’s Tea Shop After it Previously Happened in October

Home News Michelle Grisales May 5th, 2025 - 10:16 PM

Photo credit: Alyssa Fried

Stereogum reported a vehicle has once again collided with Madame Zuzu’s, the Highland Park, Illinois tea shop owned by Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan. This marks the second such incident in less than six months.

The alternative rock icon may have sung “In you, I crash cars” on the 1998 Smashing Pumpkins track “Ava Adore,” but it seems local drivers have taken the lyric a bit too literally.

The first crash occurred in October of last year when a driver lost control and jumped a curb, smashing directly into the shop’s front window. At the time, Corgan’s mother-in-law and her grandson were dining inside. She sustained injuries and was taken to the hospital, as was the driver involved. The establishment had to close temporarily for repairs.

Now, a similar incident has unfolded. Another car plowed into the storefront just yesterday. Fortunately, this time there were no injuries. Madame Zuzu’s confirmed the news via Instagram, stating that a car had “struck the front of the cafe” but emphasized that no one was harmed. Photos from the scene show damage to the brick exterior, though the overall structure appears intact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madame ZuZus Teashop (@madamezuzus)

Despite this unfortunate original incident in October, Smashing Pumpkins hasn’t lacked in their musical projects. They plan to release remastered versions of their two previous albums: Machina/The Machines of God and its companion album Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music. Unfortunately, though, Corgan has dealt with other situations this year as he was forced to evacuate his home due to the Los Angeles, California, wildfires at the start of this year.