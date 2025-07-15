The Black Parade by My Chemical Romance Receives 10 More RIAA Certifications

Home News Leila DeJoui July 15th, 2025 - 12:24 AM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

During the launch of their “Long Live” The Black Parade Tour, the rock band, My Chemical Romance, received even more certifications for their 2006 album. After almost 20 years, their four times platinum album, The Black Parade, has earned 10 more new certifications. Their certifications come from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

The lead single, “Welcome to the Black Parade,” is now officially certified seven times platinum. They have a few other songs from the album which also received either their first platinum certificate, or even more. “Teenagers” is now six times platinum and “Famous Last Words” is now two times platinum. “I Don’t Love You” and “Mama” have become platinum status, while a few of their other songs have officially become certified gold. “House of Wolves,” “The End.,” “The Sharpest Lives,” “This is How I Disappear” and “Disenchanted” have officially been certified gold.

All of these certificates were awarded shortly after the band began their tour. They began their tour which has a sold-out show in Seattle at WA’s T-Mobile Park. The tour will include performances from their album, The Black Parade, in its entirety. They also have a second set for other fan favorites. Their North American leg will go through the summer and end in February of 2026. They will also be touring South America and South East Asia, all through 2026.