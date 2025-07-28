My Chemical Romance Play Previously Unreleased Song “War Beneath The Rain” Live For First Time During LA Show

Home News Cait Stoddard July 28th, 2025 - 12:39 PM

According to stereogum.com, My Chemical Romance has only released one new song in the past decade, but it has not stopped them from taking over stadiums on their 20th anniversary tour for The Black Parade. Along with playing the album in full, they band has been dedicating a portion of their set to non-Black Parade songs. On July 27, at Los Angeles’ Dodgers Stadium, My Chemical Romance debuted an unreleased song called “War Beneath The Rain.”

“I don’t remember how long ago it was, but before the band broke up, we had a studio in North Hollywood and we were making a record that never came out,” said frontman Gerard Way. “And this was one of the songs we really loved from it. It was just us in the studio with our friend Doug McKean, he was there recording it. His family’s here tonight, I want this to go out to them.”

McKean, an audio engineer who worked on The Black Parade and other pop-punk staples like American Idiot, died of a brain hemorrhage in 2022. The balladic “War Beneath The Rain” sounds like a pretty fitting song to dedicate to a lost loved one, with Way repeating: “If we all learn to die/ Can most of us forget/ That we’re not waiting for the end?”