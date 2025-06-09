My Chemical Romance Releases Film Restored Video For “The Ghost Of You”

Home News Isabella Bergamini June 9th, 2025 - 7:30 AM

Iconic emo band My Chemical Romance has recently released the expanded edition of their 3x platinum certified sophomore album, Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge. The Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition) offers remixed and remastered versions of the tracks from the original album. The new mixes were done by GRAMMY Award-winning producer, Rich Costey to ensure that fans receive their favorite album in the highest of quality. The deluxe edition will be available on CD, multiple colored vinyl variants, including a stunning zoetrope 2LP, and digitally. Additionally, the 2 LP vinyl formats are 3-sided with Side 4 boasting a special etching, thus making them a perfect item for collectors.

The deluxe edition also features four bonus tracks recorded for BBC in 2005. The bonus tracks are as follows: previously unreleased live versions of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise),” “Helena” and “The Ghost Of You,” as well as a live take on “You Know What They Do to Guys Like Us in Prison.” The latter track was originally released as a B-side on the limited edition UK CD single of “I’m Not Okay (I Promise).” To further celebrate the release, the band also released a new remastered version of “The Ghost Of You” music video which showcases the original video restored in 4K film. The restoration adds new life to the 16 year old video by allowing viewers to witness all the details of the tragic story portrayed. Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge (Deluxe Edition) can be purchased here.

My Chemical Romance continues to be an incredible force in the music industry as shown by their upcoming nearly sold-out summer tour. The band’s 2025 North American stadium tour, “Long Live”: The Black Parade will begin on July 11 and continue throughout the summer months. While the tour mostly has locations within the U.S., it will have two shows in Mexico City in February. Tickets can be purchased here.

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi