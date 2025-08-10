My Chemical Romance Cover New Jersey’s State Song “Livin’ On A Prayer” Live In New Jersey

Home News Isabella Bergamini August 10th, 2025 - 10:25 PM

My Chemical Romance has been on tour celebrating the soon to be 10 year anniversary of their most famous album, The Black Parade. While the band has already performed in many big cities, one of their most special shows occurred this weekend in New Jersey. The band, who were born and raised in New Jersey, paid special tribute to the state and sold exclusive shirts reading “Taylor, Egg, & 3 Cheers.” The iconic band performed at the MetLife Stadium on Saturday night and were joined by Thursday, Death Cab For Cutie and Bon Jovi. MCR ended the performance with a cover of Bon Jovi’s “Livin’ On A Prayer,” which truly ignited the audience.

Although the band performed at MetLife Stadium, the concert did not forget to honor the band’s hometown, Belleville, NJ. In fact, MCR made Belleville history by becoming the first ever to hold the key to Belleville. The giant key was gifted to the band on stage by the town’s mayor, Mayor Michael Melham. In a recent statement, Mayor Melham claimed, “My Chemical Romance’s music is deeply rooted in Belleville, but it has gone on to touch the lives of millions of people in every corner of the world.” According to Stereogum, Mayor Melham also gave audience members a brief cultural history of Belleville, specifically noting its significance in raising musicians, such as Connie Francis and Frankie Valli. However, MCR remains the first and only to receive the key to the town. The band then presented Mayor Melham with a bundle of wheat and a fish from Draag, the fictional land mentioned in The Black Parade. Ultimately, My Chemical Romance’s performance at MetLife Stadium was a night to remember for the band and Belleville residents alike!

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi