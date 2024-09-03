Lollapalooza Brazil Announce 2025 Lineup Featuring Justin Timberlake, Tool, Olivia Rodrigo & More

Home News Cait Stoddard September 3rd, 2024 - 1:33 PM

Today, Lollapalooza Brasil has revealed the lineup for the next year’s edition, featuring headliners Olivia Rodrigo, Justin Timberlake, Shawn Mendes, Alanis Morissette, Tool and Rüfüs Du Sol. Performing at the evenr feature Benson Boone, Foster the People, Tate McRae, Parcels, Zedd, Charlotte de Witte, Teddy Swims, The Marías, Mon Laferte, Fontaines D.C. and other artists. Tickets are on sale now by visiting lollapaloozabr.com.

Dead Fish, Neil Frances, Girl In Red, Jpegmafia, Zerb, Nessa Barrett, DJ GBR, Ashibah, TropKillaz, Drik Barbosa, Ruback, Juye, Juye, Barja, Any Mello, Clube Dezenove, Kamau, Zudizilla, Samhara, Tagua Tagua, Etta, Cashu, Paula Chalup and other artists will be performing as well.