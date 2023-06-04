Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Is Set To Return Fall 2023

Tyler, the Creator’s long beloved Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has returned for 2023 and is set to happen November 11th and 12th at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. This will be the first time the festival has taken place since 2019, with the years following the festival’s last run being overtaken by the pandemic. Finally ready to rejoin the usual festival circuit, Tyler hinted at the festival’s return in 2022 but officially dropped the news in his cameo during Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s freshly released single “The Hillbillies”.
Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado
Camp Flog Gnaw’s 2019 lineup included the likes of Solange, Summer Walker, Thundercat, and surprise headliner, Drake, whose performance reveal went viral after the crowd booed the rapper off stage due to rumors of the surprise headliner being Frank Ocean. Camp Flog Gnaw’s 2023 lineup has yet to be revealed and the only information currently known about the festival’s return is the date and location.