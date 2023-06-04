Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival Is Set To Return Fall 2023

Home News Jaden Johnson June 4th, 2023 - 11:41 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

Tyler, the Creator’s long beloved Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival has returned for 2023 and is set to happen November 11th and 12th at the Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles. This will be the first time the festival has taken place since 2019, with the years following the festival’s last run being overtaken by the pandemic. Finally ready to rejoin the usual festival circuit, Tyler hinted at the festival’s return in 2022 but officially dropped the news in his cameo during Kendrick Lamar and Baby Keem’s freshly released single “The Hillbillies”.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado