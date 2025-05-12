Bad Bunny & Fuerza Regida’s Albums Mark First Time America’s Top Two Records On Billboard 200 Are Spanish Language

Home News Leila DeJoui May 12th, 2025 - 9:44 PM

For the first time in history, the all-genre Billboard 200 list are Spanish language albums. The albums that take the top two spots are Grammy-award winner, Bad Bunny’s, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, and musical band, Fuerza Regida’s, 111XPANTIA. Bad Bunny’s song recently returned to the number one spot this week after the vinyl release of his album was released. According to an article by Stereogum, Regida is achieving a personal record as well with this album being his highest-charting album yet. Their album is also the highest-charting Spanish-language album by a duo or a group, and the highest-charting regional Mexican music album in history.

In more news of accomplishments, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, has sold about 48,000 vinyl copies, which is 4,000 more than the Swedish band, Ghost, has sold last week which broke the modern hard record vinyl sales record. In 1991, Luminate began to track the sales for the largest vinyl sales week. Now, Bad Bunny has taken the top spot for the record of largest vinyl sales week.

Bad Bunny released his extremely popular album in January of this year. Since then, he has clearly received the recognition for the album and the roaring popularity of it as well. Bad Bunny has also won and been nominated for Grammy awards throughout his career. With a total of three wins and 10 nominations, Bad Bunny has been in the Grammy’s scene since around 2019.