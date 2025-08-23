Kali Uchis Joined by SZA, Peso Plumo, Steve Lacy and Omar Apollo During Sincerely Tour Show at the Kia Forum

Home News Skylar Jameson August 23rd, 2025 - 8:57 PM

Kali Uchis sold out three nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, off of her Sincerely Tour, which supports her latest album Sincerely. She has played the first two concerts of this three night stint, and Stereogum reports that Uchis surprised the crowd with some epic special guests, making the concerts a night to remember for every fan in the audience!

On the first night, Uchis was joined by Peso Plumo. Plumo and Uchis had previously collaborated in 2024 on the song “Igual Que Un Ángel.” They surprised the crowd by duetting the song live during the concert.

Kali Uchis x Peso Pluma in LA 🥵 pic.twitter.com/asWU1ghMh3 — thania (@tyewrites) August 21, 2025

Moving onto the second night of the concert-run, SZA was another one of the artists who graced the stage with Uchis, in between the international legs of the Grand National Tour with rap superstar Kendrick Lamar. The two of them sang their collaboration from 2021, “fue mejor”.



Kali Uchis brings out SZA for her second sold-out show in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/k5gBw4np4y — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 22, 2025

Steve Lacy was another to perform with Uchis at the Kia Forum. Together, the two of them sang Lacy’s megahit from 2022, “Bad Habit”. The crowd seemed super happy to see Lacy perform, singing along to every word with the two of them.

The last appearance was from Omar Apollo. But, his cameo wasn’t a performance. Mysteriously, Apollo just walked across the stage, not singing a single note, just hyping up the crowd even more than they already were. Although he didn’t sing with Uchis like the other three guests, it was still an exciting moment for the crowd to see him make an appearance at the show!