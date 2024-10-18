Camp Flog Gnaw Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, Andre 3000 & More

Home News Skyy Rincon October 18th, 2024 - 1:26 PM

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado

The Camp Flog Gnaw lineup for this year’s edition has just been announced, featuring Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q and Andre 3000, who will be performing New Blue Sun, to name a few. Earlier this week, Tyler teased a new project entitled Chromakopia which was later revealed to be a brand new album slated for release on October 28 via Columbia Records. A press release has stated that Tyler will be live debuting material from the new record at the festival.

The festival will take place at Los Angeles’ very own Dodger Stadium on November 16 and 17, marking the 10 year anniversary celebration of the event. A special tribute to MF Doom is listed on the flyer alongside performances from Earl Sweatshirt, Syd, Mike G, and Domo Genesis, Erykah Badu, DJ Mustard, Vince Staples, Playboi Carti, Faye Webster, Denzel Curry, Daniel Caesar, Raye, Sampha, The Marías, Kaytranada, Blood Orange, Omar Apollo, Jean Dawson, Sexxy Red, The Alchemist, Yves Tumor, Doechii, Ma$e, Action Bronson, Kenny Mason, Mike and Wisp. Tickets to the festival have been sold out for months.

In September, Tyler teamed up with Maxo Kream for their new single “Cracc Era.” In June, he canceled his appearances at Lollapalooza and Outside Lands. Tyler, The Creator, along with fellow performers Doja Cat and Lana Del Rey, headlined Coachella back in April, inviting star-studded special guests throughout his sets including Kali Uchis, Charlie Wilson, Childish Gambino, A$AP Rocky and Earl Sweatshirt.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado