Kaytranada Shares Energetic New Single “Space Invader”

According to uproxx.com, Kaytranada has released the song, “Space Invader,” which is a throwback dance jam that brings much of its sonic imprint to the freestyle bops of the 1980s. The tune is great because it has an insistent synth pushing listeners to move as the skittering drums help them keep the beat going.

Yesterday, the artist surprised his fans with the announcement of new album, Ain’t No Damn Way and the artist has that his aim with Ain’t No Damn Way is to make listeners dance, just like Tyler The Creator with his new album, Don’t Tap The Glass, so “mission accomplished.”

Kaytranada has previsouly revealed the dates for his upcoming tour with Justice, whom he previously worked on a remix of their Kevin Park collaboration “Neverender.” Kaytranada is also fresh off collaborations with R&B stars like FLO and Mariah Carey, so his swing back into dance music has happened during an interesting time.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister