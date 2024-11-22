Childish Gambino Cancels Australia and New Zealand Tour Due to Surgery Recovery

Home News Chloe Baxter November 22nd, 2024 - 9:55 PM

Childish Gambino, the stage persona of Donald Glover, has officially canceled his upcoming tour dates in Australia and New Zealand. The announcement came as Glover continues to recover from recent surgery, with his recovery process taking longer than initially expected, following the earlier cancellation of his tour in September 2024 due to health reasons.

Originally scheduled to perform in New Zealand in January 2024 and across Australia in February, Gambino’s Australian and New Zealand fans will be disappointed by the cancellation.

According to NME, in an email sent to ticket holders by Ticketek, Glover explained in a statement: “Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected. The upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are cancelled. One of the last things I’d ever want to do is disappoint my fans. I really appreciate the support you have shown and know that I will do what I can to give you an exceptional experience when the time is right. Thank you.”

This cancellation follows the earlier announcement in October, where Gambino also called off his North American, UK and European tour dates for the same reason. The tour was meant to promote his latest album Bando Stone and The New World, his final album under the Childish Gambino name.

Other works Glover has released include “One Wish”, “Lithonia”, “Witchy” and “Be Hunted”.

Fans are understandably concerned, but Glover has reassured them that he is prioritizing his health during this time.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna