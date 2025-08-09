Bad Omens Releases New Single “Specter” With Haunting Music Video

Home News Skylar Jameson August 9th, 2025 - 6:14 PM

After posting a cryptic message reading “goodbye, friend”, mainstream rock band Bad Omens is back with their newest single, “Specter”, which is the band’s first new release since their last album, which went gold, The Death Of Peace Of Mind. That last album shot Bad Omens into superstardom within the rock world, so it’s no surprise they came back hard and strong with “Specter”. Any fans who were worrying if Bad Omens would be able to follow up that album with something just as great, if not more great, can finally relax, because “Specter” makes for a pleasant listen!

The production of “Specter” is intricate and immersive. It transports listeners into the vibe of the song. “Specter” perfectly builds from a soft track into an epic, hard-hitting chorus, while still sounding somewhat ominous. The layers on the instrumentation and vocals make “Specter” a super dynamic track. It’s cutting edge and different from anything within in the genre that’s been released lately (although you could argue some parallels to Sleep Token). If one thing is for sure, Bad Omens is definitely making a transition within their sound as they enter their new album cycle.

The music video adds another element to the song, with its thoughtful imagery and spooky scenes. It brings viewers into a dark fantasy that matches the music it goes along with. The video was directed by Bad Omens frontman, Noah Sebastian, along with Nico. The video also features Ryan Hurst, an actor known for his roles in Sons of Anarchy and Remember the Titans. Check out the artistic music video and innovative song below!

If you like what you heard from “Specter”, you may be interested to know that Bad Omens will be playing at multiple festivals this year. This includes Summerfest, Welcome to Rockville and Rock Fest. Bad Omens will also be headlining Louder Than Life and Aftershock. Therefore, fans can look forward to more performances and possibly more rock chart domination with new songs like “Specter”.