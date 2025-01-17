Rock Fest Announces 2025 Lineup Featuring Poppy, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose & More

Home News Catalina Martello January 17th, 2025 - 7:38 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Wisconsin festival, Rock Fest, has announced they’re 2025 lineup. The impressive lineup includes Rob Zombie, FFDP, Bad Omens, Knocked Loose and many more. Rock Fest is the annual heavy music gathering in Cadott, Wisconsin.

This year the festival will take place from July 17th- 19th. Three- day passes are available through the festival’s official website.

On Thursday, July 17th, Rob Zombie is headlining. Zombie just finished his summer 2024 North American tour with Alice Coopers. Fans are excited to see Zombie continue the heavy metal energy that he brought during the tour. Zombie will be joined by Knocked Loose, Slaughter to Prevail, Architects, Crossfade, Kublai Khan TX, The Plot in You, Taproot and more.

On Friday, July 18th, Five Finger Death Punch will be headlining. Five Finger Death Punch announced their deluxe album After Life in 2024 which featured a new song, “This Is The Way.” Five Finger Death Punch will be joined by Marilyn Manson, In This Moment, Nothing More, Yelawolf, August Burns Red and others.

On Saturday, July 19th, Bad Omens will be closing out the festival. Bad Omens will be starting their 2025 January Australian Tour with Poppy on January 22, 2025. Along with Bad Omens, Three Days Grace, Ja Rule, Poppy, We Came As Romans, Sick Puppies and more.





