Louder Than Life Announce Initial 2025 Lineup Featuring A Perfect Circle, Slayer, Lamb Of God & More

Home News Cait Stoddard February 4th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

According to consequence.net, The Louder Than Life festival has been rolling out their 2025 lineup, with over a dozen artists being revealed. The four-day gathering is set for September 18-21, at the Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Kentucky. As previously reported, Slayer will be one of the headliners at this year’s festival after Hurricane Helene washed out their scheduled appearance in 2024.

Also, it was announced back in December of 2024 that the reunited Acid Bath would be playing four Danny Wimmer Presents festivals in 2025, including Louder Than Life. And now, the event has revealed that A Perfect Circle, Lamb of God, Drain and other bands will be playing the four-day festival.

The reunited letlive., Lorna Shore, Mudvayne, Walls of Jericho, Black Veil Brides, Superheaven, Spineshank and Static-X will be performing at the event as well. Four-day passes for Louder Than Life 2025 are currently available at the festival’s website.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat