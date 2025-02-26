Bad Omens Team Up With Corey Taylor For Haunting New Cover Of Kansas’ Classic “Dust In The Wind”

Home News Michael Ferrara February 26th, 2025 - 2:10 PM

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister

With the powers of Corey Taylor’s style of groove and Bad Omens intriguing ways of alternative, the two metal icons have joined forces to create a masterpiece. The duo has just dropped an astonishing cover of Kansas’ Classic “Dust In The Wind.” Additionally, the new cover is set to be alongside the motion picture soundtrack for Queen Of The Ring, which is to be released March 7th via Sumerian Records. This mashup is huge for the music industry, as well as for fans of both Taylor and Omens. Listen to the new track below.

Corey Taylor, the iconic frontman of Slipknot and Stone Sour, is a powerhouse in the metal genre, known for his raw vocal delivery, versatile range and emotionally charged lyrics. His influence spans decades, shaping modern metal with aggressive energy and introspective themes. Bad Omens, a rising force in metalcore, blends atmospheric melodies with crushing breakdowns, pushing genre boundaries with their polished production and emotive storytelling. Both have left a significant mark on the industry. Taylor as a veteran innovator and Bad Omens as a fresh voice redefining metal’s future. Together, they contribute to the genre’s evolution, keeping it dynamic and relevant.

The collaboration on the cover of Kansas’ “Dust in the Wind” for the “Queen of the Ring” soundtrack reflects on life’s transience and the inevitability of mortality, emphasizing the fleeting nature of human existence. This rendition complements the film’s themes of resilience and the pursuit of legacy. It also shows how the limits can be exceeded when such a strong force of a duo within Taylor and Omens join eacb other.