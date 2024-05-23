Noah Sebastian Issues Statement After Bad Omens Cancel Upcoming European Summer Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard May 23rd, 2024 - 3:34 PM

According to loudwire.com, on social media Bad Omens‘s Noah Sebastian announced that the band has canceled their upcoming summer tour plans in Europe and the U.K. The post cites “extreme burnout” and the grind of the latest album cycle pushing Sebastian “to the limits of my mental bandwidth,” as two of the driving factors behind the decision. “Putting my mind and body in conflict with one another in ways that are becoming detrimental to my health on the road” said Sebastian.

The artist also mentions that this decision was made “after heavy consideration” and that maintaining his mental wellbeing will benefit “the long term sustainability of Bad Omens.”

Bad Omens surged in popularity thanks to their music going viral on TikTok and the added attention has also led to fans engaging on obsessive behaviors. It also put a strain on Sebastian personally. “I was trying to use my socials, and I just had to constantly mute them,” the singer told Metal Hammer, “I got really tired of seeing my own face, or seeing a stranger’s opinion of me every day. I don’t think that’s healthy. I’ve seen these accounts that collect baby pictures of me they find on a distant relative’s Facebook and make an entire shrine out of them.”

