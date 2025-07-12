Waxahatchee & Kevin Morby Team Up For Cover Of The Fray’s “You Found Me”

Home News Samantha Mason July 12th, 2025 - 1:21 PM

Photo Credit: Sam Pittman

Indie icons Waxahatchee Kevin Morby have teamed up once again, this time to cover The Fray’s classic “You Found Me” for Too Much, a new TV show from Lena Dunham.

Too Much follows the story of Jessica, a 20-something navigating a complicated relationship with Felix, a British musician. Created by Lena Dunham, the creative powerhouse behind Girls, Too Much delivers a classic rom-com with a star-studded cast. The cover of “You Found Me” is the perfect addition to the soundtrack.

Waxahatchee, who is Katie Crutchfield off the stage, has been in a real-life relationship with Morby since 2017. They are both successful artists in their own right, and are currently on tour with folk sensation Lord Huron. Waxahatchee is also set to perform at Farm Aid this coming September.

The duo has covered countless classic songs, and made the perfect pairing for the cover of “You Found Me” for the romantic comedy. The pairing brings this 2008 track back to life, with a performance full of soul. It’s a welcome reinvigoration of a song that was arguably way overplayed in the late 2000s.

The cover has a softer delivery, with an acoustic guitar and drums accompanying the lyrics. This folk-ified version makes the song feel more genuine, compared to the louder and more production-heavy original version.

Clearly, Waxahatchee and Kevin Morby were the perfect pairing to deliver this cover. Their emotion as musicians and as a couple shine through in this exceptional performance. Listen to the cover here:

<iframe style=”border-radius:12px” src=”https://open.spotify.com/embed/track/7Jyt9tIVvp3hB0HPFfMA6P?utm_source=generator” width=”100%” height=”352″ frameBorder=”0″ allowfullscreen=”” allow=”autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; fullscreen; picture-in-picture” loading=”lazy”></iframe>