Jeff Tweedy Announces New Album Twilight Override For September 2025 Release, Shares 4 New Singles

Today, Jeff Tweedy has announced his new album, Twilight Override, will be out worldwide on September 26, through dBpm Records. The three chapters of Twilight Override stand alone, but together, they tell a story of the past, present and future. Each of today’s singles,“One Tiny Flower,” “Out In The Dark,” “Stray Cats in Spain” and “Enough” is picked from one of the discs comprising of Twilight Override by offering a peek at the musical and thematic range to come.

While talking about the music, Tweedy said: When you choose to do creative things, you align yourself with something that other people call God. And when you align yourself with creation, you inherently take a side against destruction. You’re on the side of creation. And that does a lot to quell the impulse to destroy. Creativity eats darkness.”

The artist adds: “Sort of an endless buffet these days—a bottomless basket of rock bottom. Which is, I guess, why I’ve been making so much stuff lately. That sense of decline is hard to ignore, and it must be at least a part of the shroud I’m trying to unwrap. The twilight of an empire seems like a good enough jumping-off point when one is jumping into the abyss.”

While Tweedy did not intentionally plan out a cohesive narrative for the album, the connections between the songs became apparent after a few listens. “I’m not trying to imply that I had this all mapped out as a story,” he explains. “The way that this ended up falling together and being arranged—it does tell a story that I think I wanted to tell. That’s what a process does for me. This is why it sounded right to me in this order, aside from tempos and music.”

“Twilight sure is a pretty word, though. And the world is full of happy people in former empires, so maybe that’s not the only source of this dissonance. Whatever it is out there (or in there) squeezing this ennui into my day, it’s fucking overwhelming. It’s difficult to ignore. Twilight Override is my effort to overwhelm it right back. Here are the songs and sounds and voices and guitars and words that are an effort to let go of some of the heaviness and up the wattage on my own light. My effort to engulf this encroaching nighttime (nightmare) of the soul.” adds the artist.

Twilight Override Track List

Disc 1

1. One Tiny Flower

2. Caught Up in the Past

3. Parking Lot

4. Forever Never Ends

5. Love Is for Love

6. Mirror

7. Secret Door

8. Betrayed

9. Sign of Life

10. Throwaway Lines

Disc 2

1. KC Rain (No Wonder)

2. Out in the Dark

3. Better Song

4. New Orleans

5. Over My Head (Everything Goes)

6. Western Clear Skies

7. Blank Baby

8. No One’s Moving On

9. Feel Free

Disc 3

1. Lou Reed Was My Babysitter

2. Amar Bharati

3. Wedding Cake

4. Stray Cats in Spain

5. Ain’t It a Shame

6. Twilight Override

7. Too Real

8. This Is How It Ends

9. Saddest Eyes

10. Cry Baby Cry

11. Enough

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried