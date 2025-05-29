Drug Dealer and Weyes Blood Debut New Collaboration “Real Thing”

Home News Trent Tournour May 29th, 2025 - 8:41 AM

Michael Collins’ baroque pop project Drugdealer has released a new song with a vocal appearance from effervescent indie darling Natalie Mering, better known as Weyes Blood.

This glitzy piece of 70s inspired pop rock is the fourth collaboration between the two artists and this effort goes above and beyond to flex Drugdealer’s chops as a producer. Weyes Blood’s signature dreamy vocals float above groovy basslines, meticulously placed keys, and occasional flourishes of glammy strings. The song is campy, layered and touching all at once. Weyes Blood’s lyricism is earnest enough to ensure the track never strays into cheesy territory but the song retains enough 70s schmaltz to feel like a real love letter to the style while acknowledging some of the more lavish musical stylings of a bygone era. It’s also undeniable how well Weyes Blood is able to channel Stevie Nicks while keeping her voice bright and distinct.

It was the good people over at Stereogum who noted that this track comes right on the heels of a Drugdealer shoutout on a recent episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Fallon had a recent segment where fans were instructed to vote on a pool of media figures to see which he resembled most. The clear winner of the contest was Drugdealer who then had his iconic hair and mustache recreated by Fallon. The resemblance is almost uncanny, but let’s see funnyman Fallon try and come up with a chorus as infectious as the one we’ve been graced with by Drugdealer.

Listen to the track here:

And watch Drugdealer’s shoutout on Fallon here: