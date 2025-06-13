Hayley Williams Speaks Out Against Michael Tait “I Hope The CCM Industry Crumbles”

Home News Leila DeJoui June 13th, 2025 - 5:52 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Hayley Williams, singer for the rock band Paramore, has spoken out against Michael Tait, a founding member of DC Talk and fronted another Christian rock band, Newsboys. There are allegations in which Tait had allegedly groomed and sexually assaulted three men. He has also faced allegations of substance abuse as well. Tait had released a statement which had confirmed these allegations. “For some two decades I used and abused cocaine, consumed far too much alcohol, and, at times, touched men in an unwanted sensual way,” said Tait. Allegedly, Tait had drugged men and allegedly sexually assaulted them. Tait had described his behavior as sinful and said he was seeking repentance.

Williams saw what Tait had said and spoke out against him on a recent post. Williams also has a background in Christian music and shared her opinions on the matter. According to an article by Stereogum, on her Instagram story, she had a screenshot of the article about what Tait had said with text over it. Her post read:

the amount of things i have to say and the amount of people i know who were likely changed forever by this man and by the industry that empowered/enabled him… and no one but the tiktoker who broke this story has said a word about michael tait needing gay affirming support. because this is a man who’s entire faith identity is built upon a faulty structure of self-hatred, to please a system that would rather cover up abhorrent behavior for 20+ years (and make money off of it) rather than accept that being gay is not the problem. i grew up around this. i am not afraid of any of these people- most of them have written me off anyway by now. how many stories like this from this VERY small corner of the music industry will we hear before we realize that capatalizing on people’s faith and vulnerability is the “sin”.

i hope the ccm industry crumbles.

and fuck all of you who knew and didnt do a damn thing. i bet ive got your number. and btw if youre not angry too then maybe its time to question why.