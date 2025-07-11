Maren Morris Shares New Jack Antonoff-Produced Single “Welcome To The End” Benefitting The Ally Coalition

Home News Steven Taylor July 11th, 2025 - 4:47 PM

Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has teamed up with LGBTQ+ equality organization The Ally Coalition and music festival All Things Go to release a new single. The track, “Welcome to the End,” is the second release off the upcoming compilation, after the song “Jesus and John Wayne” by Googly Eyes, Joy Oladokun and Allison Ponthier which was released last month. Morris’ track can be found on her YouTube channel.

The short song has a swelling, pop-like vibe to it with Morris’ vocals on full display. The song talks about “the end,” both in the sense of one being at the end of the road to their goals as well as signifying the “end” of many things to get to that point. Morris herself says, “’Welcome to The End’ is a song about the mental sacrifices you’ll make to achieve your dream. It’s not a straight or pretty path to get there, but your own resilience can surprise you. I’m so happy we can devote its release and message to The Ally Coalition as well as my friend and collaborator, Jack Antonoff’s studio initiative to help integrate recording studios into LGBTQ+ youth shelters.”

Jack Antonoff, founder of The Ally Coalition, has been running the group since 2013 to help support LGBTQ+ youth. Morris herself has been an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, which not only makes her joining this project no surprise, but her activism among other progressive views has lead her to become a fairly controversial figure. She infamously spoke out again divisive conservative artists in the country scene before she herself moved away from the country scene all together. Her voice is one of the many joining the cause to rally for support for marginalized LGBTQ+ youth for this coming release. Kesha is another notable name set to lend their voice and popularity to the charitable cause.