Paramore’s Hayley Williams Shares New Solo Song “Mirtazapine” In Support Of Public Radio

According to stereogum.com, Paramore’s Hayley Williams has shared her new song, “Mirtazapine,” which debuted on WNXP and it is a frenetic shoegazy banger. Mirtazapine,”which is the generic name for the antidepressant Remeron, arrives as the station is hosting a fundraising drive in the wake of the Big Beautiful Bill that defunds public radio.

Find more information about how to donate, click here. Williams’ latest material was the Moses Sumney collab “I Like It I Like It” from May. Since then, she was announced as a guest on David Byrne’s new record Who Is The Sky? and Jay Som’s new album Belong. Williams also recently joined Remi Wolf for some songs in Nashville.

When will “Mirtazapine” be officially released? Sadly, we do not know and hopefully it will be released soon. There is apparently a B-side “Glum” coming, according to the single artwork.

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin