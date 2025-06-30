Bleachers Live Debut New Track “Blood Brothers” During Shadow Of The City Festival

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2025 - 1:33 PM

According to stereogum.com, for a decade now, minus a pandemic-induced break, Jack Antonoff has been throwing a music festival called Shadow Of The City in Asbury Park, NJ and this year, there is a West Coast edition of the fest taking place in October but the original East Coast version took place on June 28, at Asbury Park’s famed Stone Pony.

After performances from Joyce Manor, Dora Jar, Mike Birbiglia, Ben Kweller, Skullcrusher and Cassandra Coleman, Antonoff’s band Bleachers took the stage and busted out a new song for the occasion. The new tune, “Blood Brothers,” features some luscious saxophone action and people can catch the fan-made video of its debut.

According to jamebase.com and right before the performance of “Blood Brothers,” Antonoff told the crowd: “We have been hard at work, no matter what anyone tells you. No one in this band vacations, all right. We were in Italy but we were in the studio. Much of it was playing drums and talking about Amaro. But we were in the studio and we’re deep into the fifth Bleachers album.”

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer