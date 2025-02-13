Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor Teams Up With Bauhaus’ Peter Murphy On Collaborative New Single “Swoon”

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2025 - 12:58 PM

According to consequence.net, Peter Murphy of Bauhaus has teamed up with Nine Inch Nails frontman Trent Reznor for the new song “Swoon.” The track is from Murphy’s forthcoming solo album, Silver Shade, and it pairs a dance-punk beat with Murphy’s ominous vocals. The throwback ’80s production befits both the goth-rock pioneer and his collaborator, Reznor, who provides a “welcome vibe,” said Murphy.

“I am both in the state of swoon as are my audience when witnessing my live performance,” said Murphy in a statement. “Trent Reznor cordially accepted my invitation to appear on the song, adding a welcome vibe on the second verse, as well as throughout the entire song in the form of backing vocalizing.”

Silver Shade is due out on May 9, through Metropolis Entertainment and the album was produced by Youth of Killing Joke. Further details have yet to be released, although Murphy called the record “as powerful as any of my work to date.” Another recent collaboration was released last year, “Let the Flowers Grow,” which features Boy George.

