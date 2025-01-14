Nine Inch Nails Announces They Will Tour But Delays Sharing Dates Due to Los Angeles Wildfires

Home News Will Close January 14th, 2025 - 1:12 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

Nine Inch Nails, the legendary industrial rock band led by Trent Reznor, have announced an Official tour on X. The announcement has sparked excitement among fans eager to see the iconic group return to the stage. However, the band has chosen to withhold specific tour dates and locations for now, citing concerns over the ongoing wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

The decision to delay releasing the full tour schedule comes as Southern California battles a severe wildfire season. With air quality and public safety a top priority, the band is taking a cautious approach to ensure the safety of everyone currently effected by the devastation. Brooklyn Vegan reports that the band also listed several services fans can support all of the victims in California.

Click here to view official list the band posted on X:

Services for L.A. fire victims

This tour marks a significant moment for Nine Inch Nails, who have not toured extensively in recent years. Their live performances are renowned for their intense energy, intricate stage production, and powerful soundscapes, making their shows a must-see event for fans of alternative and industrial rock. The announcement has already generated buzz across social media, with fans speculating on potential dates and setlists.

Many artists are resuming tours, and fans are eager to reconnect with live music experiences. However, the wildfires present an additional challenge for organizers in the Los Angeles area and beyond, underscoring the need for flexibility and caution in planning large events. While fans may have to wait a bit longer for specifics, the promise of a new Nine Inch Nails tour is enough to build anticipation. As the situation in Los Angeles evolves, the band is expected to provide updates, ensuring that their tour plans can move forward safely and responsibly.

In the meantime, Reznor and fell0w bandmate, Atticus Ross will continue their passion of scoring films and music. Their latest score being the soundtrack of videogame, Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet.

