Nine Inch Nails Announce Summer 2025 ‘Peel It Back’ North American Tour Dates

The infamous pop and rock band Nine Inch Nails is scratching their way into the new year, with the announcement of their summer 2025 tour Peel It Back. This will be the band’s first live appearance since 2022. The tour kicks off in June, which is the beginning of the European leg, then makes their way into August where the fun begins on the North American leg in Oakland, California. The band is more than ready to claw their way back into the live performance scene, and fans should definitely be expecting a rager of a show.
Tickets go on sale 12 P.M. local time on Wednesday, January 29th. Purchase tickets here.
Fans of Nine Inch Nails can expect an immersive, raw experience on their new “Peel It Back” tour starting June 15th. Unlike the 2022 tour’s polished production, this tour focuses on stripped-down visuals and deep cuts from their discography, promising an intimate, visceral connection that showcases the band’s raw intensity and experimental spirit.
PEEL IT BACK WORLD TOUR 2025 DATES:
Sun Jun 15 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
Tue Jun 17 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live
Wed Jun 18 – London, UK – The O2
Fri Jun 20 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Sat Jun 21 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting^
Tue Jun 24 – Milan, Italy – Parco della Musica Novegro
Thu Jun 26 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion
Fri Jun 27 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle
Sun Jun 29 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Tue Jul 01 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Thu Jul 03 – Gdynia, Poland – Open’er^
Mon Jul 07 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Thu Jul 10 – Madrid, Spain – Mad Cool^
Sat Jul 12 – Oeiras, Portugal – NOS Alive^
Wed Aug 06 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Fri Aug 08 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Sun Aug 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
Tue Aug 12 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Thu Aug 14 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center
Fri Aug 15 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Sun Aug 17 – Saint Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Tue Aug 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Fri Aug 22 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sat Aug 23 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Tue Aug 26 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Wed Aug 27 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 29 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sun Aug 31 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Tue Sep 02 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Sep 05 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center
Sat Sep 06 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Tue Sep 09 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Wed Sep 10 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
Fri Sep 12 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat Sep 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Tue Sep 16 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Thu Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum