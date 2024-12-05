Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross Working On New Nine Inch Nails Material

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2024 - 6:18 PM

According to nme.com, Nine Inch Nails have mentioned that they are working on new material. The band has revealed that they are officially working on new music. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Trent Reznor said the band was “taking the inspiration we’ve garnered and funneling it into a Nine Inch Nails project, which we’re working on now. We’re ready to be back in the driver’s seat.”

An upcoming record would mark Nine Inch Nails‘s first since the surprise 2020 ambient double album, Ghosts V-VI, which followed 2018’s Bad Witch. In other news, this past summer Nine Inch Nails marked three decades of The Downward Spiral by teaming up with Dr. Martens for a special boot collection. It followed Reznor opening up on why he apologized to his record label when handing in the record.

The frontman celebrated the project’s 30th anniversary in back in March by writing: “Has it really been that long, old friend? I just spent an hour listening to this time capsule of what 28-year-old me had to say, and it still excites me and breaks my heart. Be kind to yourselves. Hope to see you soon.”

The album explored the self-destruction of a man from the beginning of his misanthropic “downward spiral” to his suicidal breaking point. It was a commercial success and landed the number two spot on the U.S. Billboard 200 charts and number nine on the UK charts upon its release.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat