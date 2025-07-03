Kesha Voices Support For Cassie Ventura Following Diddy Trial

Home News Cait Stoddard July 3rd, 2025 - 12:20 PM

According to nme.com, Keshsa has expressed her support for Cassie Ventura following the verdict for the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs. On July 2, the rapper was found guilty on two counts of alleged transportation for engaging in prostitution but innocent for alleged racketeering and sex trafficking yesterday. The artist has pleaded not guilty to all five charges that are allegedly against him.

To share her heartfelt message to Ventura, Kesha went on social media to briefly say: “Cassie, I believe you. I love you.Your strength is a beacon for every survivor.”

Ventura accused her ex-partner Combs of allegedly subjecting her to a decade-long “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” until their relationship ended in 2018. Diddy was acquitted on the charges of alleged racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking of Venture and sex trafficking of a woman going by the name “Jane.”

But Combs was found guilty of alleged transportation for prostitution of Ventura and others, and of transportation for prostitution of “Jane” and others people. Following the verdict, Combs’ lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, argued that the hip-hop mogul should walk free after spending months in a federal jail. He also suggested that the rapper being acquitted on the most serious charges, meant that he should be allowed to be released and be able to live in his Florida home on a $1million bond.

