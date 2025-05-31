Trump Says He Will “Look at The Facts” in Regards to Pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs

Home News Leila DeJoui May 31st, 2025 - 4:50 AM

For a little bit, President Donald Trump has not given a definite answer as to whether he would consider pardoning Sean “Diddy” Combs. Reporters have asked him if he would consider pardoning him, even if Combs is convicted of the sex crimes. “I would certainly look at the facts,” said Trump. “If I think somebody was mistreated — whether they like me or don’t like me, it wouldn’t have any impact.” According to an article on Huffpost, that question was asked after he was rambling on about his relationship with disgraced music.

Trump and Combs did have an acquaintanceship or some sort of relationship before Trump had even run for President. “I haven’t seen him. I haven’t spoken to him in years,” said Trump. “He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics, that relationship busted up, from what I read.” Even after he had said that, he continued to speak about what happened after he had gotten into politics, even how he had changed as a person while running. “You know, it’s different. You become a much different person when you run for politics, and you do what’s right,” said Trump. “I could do other things, and I’m sure he’d like me, and I’m sure other people would like me, but it wouldn’t be as good for our country.” It is still unclear on what Trump will do as a final decision in regards to Combs, however, it seems that he has given it some thought.