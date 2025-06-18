Kesha Drops New NSFW Music Video For “Boy Crazy”

Home News Trent Tournour June 18th, 2025 - 8:20 PM

Kesha is heating things up in the lead up to her new album . (Period). The pop icon is unabashedly going ‘boy crazy’ in a sultry new video which depicts her seducing a harem of men of all shapes, sizes, ages and walks of life.

The track itself is reminiscent of Lady Gaga with a driving four on the floor beat and a radio friendly dance pop sheen. Kesha varies up her vocal performance throughout the song with some tasteful autotune and truly menacing growls on the chorus as well some fairly experimental chopped up vocal samples on the backend.

What’s truly captivating and mystifying about this release is the video. Which depicts an incomprehensible number of men (boys?) debasing themselves for Kesha’s affection and attention. All are scantily clad, all are engaging in unrepentant bacchanalia with their queen Kesha at the center with the pop star appearing relatively unphased by the various scenes of all-male orgies which surround her.

This video is slightly incongruous with the lyrics of the track which depict Kesha as the one who is desperate for male attention although most of the video is presented with Kesha as the object of desire. One has to wonder what the same crowd who was incensed about Sabrina Carpenter’s newest album cover will think of a song where Kesha declares herself to be “obsessively fixating” on various boys. It’s unclear if this track is a post-feminist reclamation of sexual liberation or an unfortunate return to a bygone world where women exist primarily as objects of desire and surely, fans will be divided about Kesha’s true intentions behind the song.

It’s also unclear what role the dating app ‘Feeld’ played in the production of this music video with multiple flashes of the app’s logo and at one point a clear shot of Kesha swiping on the app. One has to assume this spot was paid for but there’s no mention of the company anywhere in the video’s credits or description so if this is an ad spot it’s deeply buried.

Ultimately, this track is confusing, campy, catchy and well-worth a listen. Check it out here: