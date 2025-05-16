Reports Say Sean “Diddy” Combs is Working on a Trump Pardon

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 16th, 2025 - 4:33 PM

Recent reports have suggested that famous rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs is working with current President Donald Trump to secure a pardon. Combs is currently facing several federal charges and several lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct, sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy. He was arrested in September of 2025 and has been denied bail, with his trial starting on May 5 and will be taking place over the next 8-10 weeks. There is the possibility he could face 15 years to life in prison if convicted.

Combs has been able to reach out to Trump through mutual acquaintances. Combs’s legal team is hoping to appeal to him by creating a parallel between “two successful businessmen allegedly targeted by federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York with “baseless” accusations of sexual assault,” according to Consequence.

The rap star and current President have maintained a good relationship for almost a decade. However, there is a lot of skepticism about whether or not Combs will receive a pardon based on the current situation. While Trump has pardoned celebrities like Lil Wayne and Kodak Black, those cases involved different charges and circumstances. In Combs’s case, his charges are much more severe and stem back to the 1990s.

As the trial continues to unfold, it remains to be seen whether Combs’ legal team’s reaching out is enough to get a pardon and how, if the pardon is given, it will affect Trump’s reputation.





