Sean “Diddy” Combs Found Guilty on Two Counts of Transportation to Engage in Prostitution And Acquitted on Racketeering And Sex Trafficking Charges

Michelle Grisales July 2nd, 2025 - 1:53 PM

Sean “Diddy” Combs was found guilty by a federal jury on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, while being acquitted of the more severe charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. According to CNN, these two convictions, related to transporting women across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years each. However, Combs avoided convictions that could have resulted in life imprisonment.

The jury cleared Combs of three major charges: alleged racketeering conspiracy and allegedly two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion — allegations tied to Cassie Ventura and a woman identified only as “Jane.” Legal analyst Julie Grant said, “The jury did not find there was enough evidence to prove these crimes in that federal court of law.” She added, “It doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”

The prosecution alleged that Combs organized sexual encounters known as “Freak Offs,” involving Ventura, Jane and other commercial sex workers. Both women testified that Combs paid thousands of dollars to escorts and arranged travel for them across multiple states including New York, Florida and California. Video evidence and financial records were also presented in court.

Following the verdict, Combs’ defense team requested his release while awaiting sentencing, proposing a $1 million bond, travel restrictions and drug testing. Assistant U.S. Attorney Maurene Comey opposed the motion, citing continued criminal behavior and potential flight risk. A final decision on Combs’ release is pending the judge’s review of formal submissions from both sides.

“Mr. Combs has been given his life by this jury,” said defense attorney Marc Agnifilo, emphasizing that Combs now faces significantly less prison time than initially possible.