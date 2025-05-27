Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Ex-Assistant Claims Combs Allegedly Wanted to Kill Kid Cudi Over His Relationship With Cassie Ventura

Home News Jazmin Mendoza May 27th, 2025 - 12:42 PM

During the ongoing trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, his former assistant, Capricorn Clark, testified against Combs, revealing some shocking news about Combs’ violent and abusive incident towards rap mogul Kid Cudi and his former ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura. Clark worked for Combs between 2004 and 2016. She allegedly had been threatened various times and claims to have been kidnapped by an armed Combs as he forced his way into Kid Cudi’s home due to a jealous rage over Ventura.

Clark testified that she had witnessed Combs assault Ventura several times, which resulted in Ventura curled up crying on the floor. She also added that she was allegedly subjected to a lie detector test after Combs’ jewelry went missing. Kid Cudi, who has testified before Clark, claims to have received a call from Clark warning him that Combs was breaking into his home, according to NBC. Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges, alleging that his actions were consensual.

Ventura has also made allegations against Combs. In her lawsuit, she claimed that Combs threatened to blow up Kid Cudi’s car after finding out about her relationship with the rapper. Allegedly, in February 2012, during Paris Fashion Week, Combs stated to her what he was planning on doing and ensuring Kid Cudi was home with his friends during the incident. Kid Cudo’s car did explode in his driveway, with Ventura stating that, “This is all true.”

These testimonies contribute to a much broader picture of the alleged violent behavior of Combs. Combs has continued to deny all allegations and has pleaded not guilty to charges, and has gone as far as to try to be pardoned by current President Donald Trump. If convicted, he could face from 15 years to life in prison.





