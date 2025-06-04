Woman Accuses Sean “Diddy” Combs of Allegedly “Dangling” Her off a 17th Floor Balcony While Saying “I’m the Devil and I Could Kill You”

Home News Michelle Grisales June 4th, 2025 - 4:55 PM

According to Variety, at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ sex trafficking and racketeering trial in New York, a woman detailed an alleged encounter with the artist in 2016 and accused him of allegedly endangering her life by suspending her over a 17th-story balcony.

Bryana “Bana” Bongolan, a 33-year-old fashion designer, took the stand to recount the traumatic event she claims occurred while visiting the Los Angeles apartment of Combs’ then-girlfriend, singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura.

Bongolan was apparently a close friend and creative partner of Ventura at the time and said that the two would often collaborate on fashion and allegedly use substances like marijuana and ketamine occasionally.

She further explained that allegedly one morning she and her then-girlfriend were asleep in Ventura’s home when they were awakened by aggressive banging on the door. In an attempt to protect her partner, Bongolan hid her in the guest bathroom and stepped out onto the balcony. Moments later, she said, Combs burst into the apartment visibly agitated.

“He came up from behind and lifted me up and put me on top of the rail,” she said, alleging that Combs held her over the edge while shouting, “You know what the fuck you did.” Bongolan said she still has “no idea” what he was referring to.

“I was trying not to slip and pushing back on him,” she added. “I was scared to fall.” After about 10 to 15 seconds, Bongolan said Combs allegedly flung her onto the balcony furniture. Ventura allegedly emerged from her bedroom and asked, “Did you just hang her over the balcony?” After learning Bongolan’s girlfriend was present, Combs allegedly stormed out.

Photographs introduced in court showed Bongolan’s injuries, including a deep bruise on her leg and a brace on her neck. She shared that she sought medical attention that day but out of fear, she did not disclose the cause of her injuries.

“I have nightmares, and I have a lot of paranoia, and I used to scream a lot in my sleep,” Bongolan testified.

She also recounted a separate incident in Malibu, where she claimed Combs approached her and allegedly said, “I’m the devil, and I could kill you.” At the time, Bongolan said she was likely under the influence of cocaine and could not confirm whether Combs was sober.

In November 2024, Bongolan filed a $10 million civil lawsuit against Combs. That legal action is ongoing. Despite this, she insisted her testimony at the criminal trial is not financially motivated. “I wanted to seek justice for what happened to me,” she said.

Under cross-examination by defense attorney Nicole Westmoreland, Bongolan faced scrutiny over inconsistencies in her past statements, including whether Ventura saw the balcony incident firsthand or only the aftermath. The defense referenced previous legal claims that included allegations of sexual battery, which Bongolan did not mention during her direct examination.

When pressed about changes in her story during meetings with federal prosecutors, Bongolan often responded, “I don’t remember.”