Kesha Shares Joyful New Single “The One”

Ahead of the upcoming release of her new album, Kesha has released a new single, “The One.” The single is the latest, and likely final release from . (Period), the artist’s sixth and latest album set for a July 4th release. “The One” can be found on her YouTube channel.

The triumphant track features an explosive and celebratory chorus. The song feels almost victorious, with Kesha reflecting on her stardom and success, saying she’s found “the love” and declaring herself as “The One.” Overall, the song bubbles with an optimistic and proud atmosphere. The atmosphere of the song suits Kesha’s story continued success after becoming an independent artist, with singles like her comeback hit “Joyride,” also off . (Period)

Kesha split from her previous label Kemosabe in 2023 with the release of her album Gag Order. The split came after a decade-long legal battle between her and label owner Dr. Luke over allegations of sexual assault and emotional abuse. Since, Kesha has not only continued her musical career but also sought to become a voice against abuse and harassment in the musical industry. . (Period) will be her first full release independently. Other singles for the album include “Boy Crazy” and “Delusional,” the latter of which faced some controversy for it’s cover. The original release of the single featured AI generated artwork, which became a source of heavy criticism from many who find it to be uncreative and soulless. Many months after the release, Kesha released an updated cover, claiming the original was meant to make a point about the pressures to create art in a world that undervalues it. She stated she had decide it better to live with integrity rather than prove her point.