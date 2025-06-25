Prosecutors in Sean “Diddy” Combs Case Is No Longer Pursuing Alleged Arson and Kidnapping Claims

Home News Michelle Grisales June 25th, 2025 - 2:14 PM

Federal prosecutors in the high-profile racketeering and sex trafficking case against Sean “Diddy” Combs have informed the presiding judge that they will no longer pursue allegations related to attempted arson and attempted kidnapping.

According to CNN, the notice was submitted in a letter to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian stated that the government is withdrawing these specific theories of liability from the racketeering conspiracy charge.

“The Government is no longer planning to proceed on these theories of liability, so instructions are no longer necessary,” prosecutors wrote.

These accusations had been part of Count One in the indictment, which alleges Combs led a wide-ranging racketeering conspiracy involving alleged activities such as sex trafficking, witness tampering, forced labor, bribery, drug offenses and other crimes.

To convict Combs on the racketeering count, jurors must unanimously agree that he committed at least two predicate acts.

Among the previously included testimonies were allegations tied to an incident involving rapper Kid Cudi, whose real name is Scott Mescudi. Mescudi testified that Combs broke into his residence following rumors of his relationship with Cassie Ventura.

Soon after, Mescudi’s Porsche was set ablaze in his driveway. Mescudi said Combs denied involvement but he believed Combs was “lying.” No charges were filed in connection to the arson.

Attorneys are scheduled to meet with Judge Subramanian Wednesday afternoon to finalize jury instructions and closing arguments are set for Thursday. The prosecution concluded its case Tuesday after calling 34 witnesses. The defense opted not to present any witnesses, and Combs did not testify.