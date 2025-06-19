Lorde Shares Snippet Of Mesmerizing New Single “Hammer”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2025 - 1:38 PM

According to nme.com, Lorde has announced her brand new single,”Hammer,” which is her final single before the release of Virgin. The artist will be dropping her highly-anticipated new album on June 27 and it marks her first new album since 2021’s Solar Power. So far, Lorde has released the singles, “What Was That” and “Man Of The Year.”

And now, Lorde has shared the news of her final single for Virgin titled “Hammer.” The song is set to be the opening track for the album, with the singer calling it “an ode to city life and horniness.” Lorde has also shared a snippet of the music video, where it was filmed on location in Hampstead Heath. The video sees Lorde with pigtail braids sitting amongst pigeons in the park, while singing the lyrics: “There’s a heat in the pavement My mercury’s raising.”

Lorde recently previewed more songs from Virgin by surprising fans in London at a listening party. Fans who were selected got invited to a car park, where the singer appeared on the hood of a car to play five or six songs from the upcoming album.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt